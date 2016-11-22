Tips For Getting The Most From Gardening

Gardening is not only a relaxing hobby, it is a way to ensure that the produce your family consumes is safe. With all the pesticides and bacterial outbreaks lately, growing your own vegetables and fruits is a more appetizing bet. Savory herbs and fragrant flowers can round out your garden.

Pick your plants with an eye to maximize the yield you can get. In many cases, a disease-resistant or cold-tolerant hybrid will produce a higher yield than a traditional variety.

A key element to having a great garden is to fertilize it. There are many different types of fertilizers available at most home stores, but what works for different types of gardens varies. Manure is a great choice, but it does smell. A commercially produced manure will have no pathogens to contaminate the vegetables in the garden. Some people swear by chemical fertilizers, yet they are not an organic way to grow.

Plant for fall color. That doesn't have to be the case. the most colorful foliage appears in the fall. Fall trees sport a variety of colorful leaves that range from subtle yellows to rich crimsons. Barberry, conaneaster and hydrangea are all wonderful choices in shrubs.

To save space in your garden, try planting your crops in blocks rather than in the traditional rows. Rows end up leaving too much space between plants for needless pathways. Blocks help keep plants tight together without sacrificing production. Small variety kitchen vegetables do best in blocks that are arranged in a wide bed.

Having a color-themed flower garden is a beautiful way to display bold color with different flower varieties. Single-color beds, like the color white, makes an impact when set among deep green background plantings. It may not be necessary to plant extra greenery to contrast against the white flowers around your bed. A green lawn may be all you need to display the color.

One of the best ways to maximize the benefits of a garden is to learn how to can. Water bath canning is an effective way to store fresh vegetables for a very long time and is not that difficult to learn how to do. It involves submersing jars of the gardens home grown goodies into a bath of barely boiling water. This will preserve the vegetables for up to a year or more.

When choosing plants for your garden, pick plants that are native to your geographic region. Plants native to your region will naturally do well in your garden because they are already adjusted to your climate. When you plant native plants, you will not be surprised by any unexpected results when your plants mature.

If you don't have someone to water your plants while you're out of town, build a homemade watering device! Simply make a small hole in the bottom of a jug, block the hole, and then fill it with water. Place the jug near the base of the plant and remove whatever is blocking the hole. This will slowly give your plant the water it needs while you're away.

Choosing colorful perennials for your garden will make a bold statement and will give you much satisfaction throughout the season. Some perennials with interesting foliage are the lungwort, Japanese painted fern, and the hosta. These plants are very attractive and thrive for many months. There are many varieties of perennials to choose from, just go online and search for perennial plants that remain beautiful for many months out of the year.

You should think about adding evergreen plants that yield berries into your yard space. This will keep your garden colorful, even during those months when other plants are not growing. Some evergreens that will provide winter color are the American Holly, Common Snowberry, American Cranberrybush, and the Winterberry.

Integrate low-growing strawberries into your yard's landscape. Instead of setting aside fruit plants in a separate area, choose strawberries, such as alpine varieties, to use a ground cover that doubles as a fruit garden. These spreading, low-growing plants look attractive and grow well in areas that have a lot of sun.

Gardening isn't that hard of a topic to get your mind around. You just have to start reading and learning about what you need to do, and then it doesn't seem so difficult. So the next time you go out and attempt to start or improve on your garden, remember the tips you just learned, and you should be pleased with your own results.