Keep A Great Garden With These Tips

Many people enjoy getting their hands dirty in the garden. There's nothing quite like growing your own flowers, fruits, and vegetables, and it's easy to do with the right information, like that found in this article. Even if you don't have a large yard, even small spaces like balconies can provide enough space for a surprising amount of plants.

For the fall season, plant a few fall edible plants in your garden containers. Beautiful selections of kale and mustard greens, have lovely shades of greens and purples and offer different textures to the arrangement. Add a few edible pansies to bring color to the green textures. The combination is fetching and will last well into the winter.

If you would like to create an eye-catching fall garden with a lot of height and contrasting colors, try planting spiky plants like the New Zealand flax, the yucca or tall ornamental grasses. Add drama with texture and color by adding chartreuse plants like the Golden Spirit smoke bush or the Tiger Eyes sumac. To contrast the chartreuse color, plant purple plants alongside the chartreuse plants like the Black Lace elderberry or Loropetalum.

Find the crops that grow well in your local climate and the soil in your garden. If you try to force a plant that doesn't like your weather, you'll end up putting out a lot of work for very little result. What grows well one year will probably grow well next year too, so plant it again.

Put compost down on the soil in your garden about two weeks to a month before you plan to plant. This allows the compost enough time to integrate with the soil. Giving the compost time to stabilize means that your soil pH will be steady enough to test, and your plants will be ready to thrive when you plant them.

Did you know that cute lady bugs are beneficial to plants because they kill harmful aphids? Lady beetles, also known as ladybugs, eat large numbers of aphids throughout its life. One beetle can eat 5,000 aphids! You can purchase ladybugs at a garden center, or through online resources, if you don't have any in your garden. Plants love ladybugs!

Consider using your garden to grow some kitchen herbs. Herbs such as basil, mint, parsley, coriander, rosemary and dill, are essential to many dishes, but they can be very expensive to purchase in the shops. These culinary herbs, however, are very cheap and easy to grow in your own garden.

Check your store bought soil for pests. If you buy from big home improvement stores, your soil may have pests such as aphids. To kill the insects and their larvae, put the soil in a metal baking pan and place it covered in a 400 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool before using.

Remember to mulch before the first freeze. Spread compost or shredded leaves around the garden, mulching under shrubs, hedges, roses, and on top of the crown of any tender perennials. A layer of compost spread on bare ground will help to protect any bulbs, corms or plant roots. By springtime, this compost will have been taken into the ground by worms, and your soil will be full of nutrition, ready for new planting.

Aim to increase your property's value. Landscaping is a cheap way to really increase the value of your property. Strategic landscaping can increase the resale value of your home up to 20%, if you choose the right plants. Plants that are low in moisture and suit your environment are a good investment.

Remember your climate and don't plant things that won't grow in your area. You don't want to waste time and space by planting seeds that will not do well. Ask other gardeners you know what they are successful with growing. Most gardeners are willing to share any advice they have.

The best time to buy pots for your indoor garden is at the end of summer. Most stores will be having clearances on their summer inventory and that is the best time to find great deals on all of the gardening supplies you need to keep your indoor garden healthy and strong during the winter months.

When growing plants indoors it is important to make sure that the pots have good drainage holes. If the pots do not drain it could cause your plants to drown when you are watering them. It is possible to find pots with great drainage holes for affordable prices if you take the time to do some comparison shopping at the end of summer.

If you notice dry decay at the blossom end of your fruiting vegetables, blossom end rot could be to blame. This is caused by a lack of calcium in your soil. To remedy the rot organically, use eggshells. Crush three or four eggshells and bury them in the soil around the affected plant.

There is so much that you can do in a garden, whether it is big or small. It truly is a wonderful hobby, and the possibilities are endless. Maybe some of the hints that you just read about are ideas that can get you even more enthusiastic about it!