Grow Like A Pro With These Organic Gardening Tips

There's a lot more to gardening than most people realize. You will need to research techniques for chemical-free pest control and healthy ways to make sure your plants continue to thrive. An organic garden can be more than a little challenging for the novice. Be successful by using the following tips.

If frost has killed your pumpkins before they've had a chance to turn orange, it's not too late to save them. Cut the pumpkins off the vine, leaving a minimum of 4 inches of the vine on the top of the pumpkin. Wash them thoroughly with water mixed with a small amount of bleach to prevent the development of mold. Bring them inside, and place them in a warm, sunny location, turning them occasionally so the sun can reach all the green areas of the pumpkin. Within a few weeks or less, you'll have bright orange pumpkins to carve into jack-o-lanterns or use to make homemade pumpkin pie.

Clay is difficult to dig through with a shovel, as it is sticky and compact. Make your shoveling job easier by lightly coating a shovel with a layer of wax, then buffing the surface. Either car wax or floor wax will work just fine. The wax will prevent any rusting, and the shovel will cut through the soil with great ease.

Consider using organic fertilizers in your garden. These are safer than chemical fertilizers, which can build up salts in the ground over time. The salts restrict the ability of the plants to get water and nutrients from the soil. They can also kill helpful earthworms and microorganisms which eat thatch.

To keep pests out of your garden without using chemicals, try planting onions at your garden's borders. The scent of the onion will work as a natural repellent and will keep many creatures from disturbing your plants. As an added bonus, this allows you to regularly have fresh onions to use in your cooking.

Add some earthworms into your garden soil. Earthworms are great in tunneling and loosening up the soil, giving the roots of your plants plenty of air space. They help make soil that is rich in nutrients by breaking down dead plant materials. Earthworms are a much better solution for your garden than commercial fertilizers.

Wash off your garden harvest before taking it inside your home. Use a laundry basket or some other plastic basket with holes. You can spray down your fruits and vegetables easily with water inside the basket, and the water and dirt will run out. You could also save the water that runs out to water your plants with.

Try growing crops that are easy to store or store themselves. If handled properly and gently, given the right amount of time to cure, garlic, onions, sweet potatoes, squash, dry beans, or shallots will keep for a very long time in a cool, dry place. No canning or freezing required. This will ensure having fresh vegetables from the garden all winter long.

Grow plants from seed rather than purchasing plants from a nursery. It can be tempting to purchase plants that already have a head start, but it is usually not necessary. By growing from seed, you could find yourself landscaping your yard for under $50.00 worth of different plant seeds, rather than spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars at a plant nursery.

It's crucial for you to protect knees when doing gardening work. Most people can't bend for long periods while standing. Kneeling is much better for your back, and it will help you to tend to your plants with greater ease. You can kneel on a knee pad so that your knees are more comfortable.

Use mulch to fertilize your beds. You have to make sure you spread mulch evenly, as you need a certain quantity and do not want to waste any of it. Sprinkle mulch as best as you can and use a rack to spread it flatly and evenly. Make sure you cover all the areas that need it.

To prevent pain in your knees while gardening you should use a knee pad. A knee pad is typically a foam board that will allow your knees to rest on padding rather than on the ground. You will find that most of the knee pads that are sold in stores are less than $10 and can be purchased anywhere that gardening supplies are sold.

Tend your organic garden on a regular schedule. If your busy life prevents you from tending your garden every day, do small tasks to avoid having so much work when you do have some time. You can pull a few weeds when you take your dog outside.

It is important to spray chemicals when it is not windy outside. Wind can cause chemicals to get into your eyes or cause you to inhale them. There are some chemicals that can be very harmful if ingested. By only applying sprayed chemicals on windless days you can help protect yourself from accidental ingestion.

So it is easy to see that by starting with well-developed soil, choosing the right plants right from the start, following instructions for planting and care and being vigilant regarding pest control and watering, it is easy to create and maintain a beautiful and impressive floral display in your yard.